Tributes paid to Longford victim of Donegal tragedy

Two dead following Donegal sea tragedy

Raimondas Jezdauskas died after a boating accident in Co Donegal

Tributes were paid to the Ballymahon resident who died in a Donegal fishing tragedy last week.

The remains of Raimondas Jezdauskas reposed in Connell’s Funeral Chapel on Thursday before cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. The Lithuanian native is survived by his wife Ausra Paulauskaite, son Lukas, brother Vaidotas, sister Renata, mother Audrone, relatives and friends.