Tributes paid to Longford victim of Donegal tragedy
Raimondas Jezdauskas died after a boating accident in Co Donegal
Tributes were paid to the Ballymahon resident who died in a Donegal fishing tragedy last week.
The remains of Raimondas Jezdauskas reposed in Connell’s Funeral Chapel on Thursday before cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. The Lithuanian native is survived by his wife Ausra Paulauskaite, son Lukas, brother Vaidotas, sister Renata, mother Audrone, relatives and friends.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on