Special talk on family history to take place in Ballymahon tomorrow

Ballymahon Community Library

A talk entitled ‘Exploring your family history’ by Eilish Feeley and Laura Shaw, genealogists, will take place in Ballymahon Community Library on Thursday, July 13 from 4pm -5.30pm. 

To begin with, Eilish and Laura will give a presentation on family history, including the potential of DNA. That will be followed by an opportunity for those attending to discuss their research on an individual basis.