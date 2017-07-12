Special talk on family history to take place in Ballymahon tomorrow
Ballymahon Community Library
A talk entitled ‘Exploring your family history’ by Eilish Feeley and Laura Shaw, genealogists, will take place in Ballymahon Community Library on Thursday, July 13 from 4pm -5.30pm.
To begin with, Eilish and Laura will give a presentation on family history, including the potential of DNA. That will be followed by an opportunity for those attending to discuss their research on an individual basis.
