Ballymahon in line for major water upgrade

Fresh from confirmation Center Parcs is to secure access to Ireland's gas pipeline, Ballymahon has received another timely boost with revelations the south Longford town is to get a major water upgrade.

Details over the announcement were confirmed by local Fine Gael TD Peter Burke yesterday (Tuesday).

Mr Burke said he had received confirmation from Irish Water that Ballymahon would be subject to a "significant water network upgrade" over the coming months.

The Longford-Westmeath TD said the announcement came in the wake of several complaints and representations he had made to the state utility on behalf of local constituents.

“I was delighted to receive notice from an official in Irish Water responsible for handling complaints from Oireachtas members that there will be a comprehensive upgrade to the water works on Main Street, Ballymahon which will begin shortly," he said.

“I have been informed that contracts are prepared and are due for signing in the coming weeks. Irish Water have given a commitment to myself and to Longford County Council that the large-scale project will be completed by April 2018."

Details of yesterday's announcement comes a week after UK holiday giant Center Parcs confirmed it had secured agreement to bring Ireland's gas network to its proposed €233m holiday village at Newcastle Wood.