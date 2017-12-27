Ringing in 2018: the week in Longford entertainment

With Christmas Day behind us, it's time to look forward to the new year, and ringing in 2018 in style.

With that in mind, here's a list of events taking place in Longford this week.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 27

* Still in the festive spirit after St. Stephen's Day, John Spillane will perform in Skelly's Bar, Ballymahon. Tickets are €15 each and can be booked via 09064 32105. The show starts at 9.30pm and is sure to have the audience in good spirits.

* Irish Night at the Greville Arms will feature Eamonn Flood, Chris Cronin and Billy Ryan.

* The Ramblers will perform at Fox's, Tooman.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 28

* The Odeon Cinema in Cavan will host the premiere of 'No Party for Billy Burns' at 8pm .

* Dillon's of Ballinamuck will hold a Music Session in aid of Kevin Byrnes Kenyan Building Project. There will be top local musicians and singers, a raffle and spot prizes on the night.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 29

* Ray Montana will perform at 98 Bar, Ballinamuck from 9.30pm.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 30

* Brave Giant will perform their last gig of the year in the Longford Arms, with support from Painted Skies, Sean Rooney and Sistir . Admission is €15 on the door.

* Sligo's Got Talent winners, The Well Dressed Hobos will perform in Skelly's Bar at 10.30pm. Entry is free.

* The Breffni Arms Hotel will host a second premiere of 'No Party for Billy Burns' at 8pm .

* Michael English will play a hopping country show at the Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon. See thelandmarkhotel.com for more.

*Local singer-songwriter, Gráinne Conaty will perform in 98 Bar, Ballinamuck from 9.30pm to closing time.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 31

* The Breffni Arms will ring in the new year in style with Priorland from 11pm to 1am , followed by a DJ.

* Dillon's of Ballinamuck will host a New Year's Eve party with the band, Third Wheel.

* 98 Bar, Ballinamuck will host a New Year Countdown.

* DJ Ken will be putting on a show at the Olde Village Inn, Drumlish.

