Ringing in 2018: the week in Longford entertainment
What's on in Longford this week
Longford band, Brave Giant, will perform at the Longford Arms this Saturday night
With Christmas Day behind us, it's time to look forward to the new year, and ringing in 2018 in style.
With that in mind, here's a list of events taking place in Longford this week.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 27
* Still in the festive spirit after St. Stephen's Day, John Spillane will perform in Skelly's Bar, Ballymahon. Tickets are €15 each and can be booked via 09064 32105. The show starts at 9.30pm and is sure to have the audience in good spirits.
* Irish Night at the Greville Arms will feature Eamonn Flood, Chris Cronin and Billy Ryan.
* The Ramblers will perform at Fox's, Tooman.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 28
* The Odeon Cinema in Cavan will host the premiere of 'No Party for Billy Burns' at
* Dillon's of Ballinamuck will hold a Music Session in aid of Kevin Byrnes Kenyan Building Project. There will be top local musicians and singers, a raffle and spot prizes on the night.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 29
* Ray Montana will perform at 98 Bar, Ballinamuck from 9.30pm.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 30
* Brave Giant will perform their last gig of the year in the Longford Arms, with support from Painted Skies, Sean Rooney and
* Sligo's Got Talent winners, The Well Dressed Hobos will perform in Skelly's Bar at 10.30pm. Entry is free.
* The Breffni Arms Hotel will host a second premiere of 'No Party for Billy Burns' at
* Michael English will play a hopping country show at the Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon. See thelandmarkhotel.com for more.
*Local singer-songwriter, Gráinne Conaty will perform in 98 Bar, Ballinamuck from 9.30pm to closing time.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 31
* The Breffni Arms will ring in the new year in style with Priorland from
* Dillon's of Ballinamuck will host a New Year's Eve party with the band, Third Wheel.
* 98 Bar, Ballinamuck will host a New Year Countdown.
* DJ Ken will be putting on a show at the Olde Village Inn, Drumlish.
Read next:
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on