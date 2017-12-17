Tickets on sale for ‘A Night on Broadway’ in Longford

Tickets are currently on sale for ‘A Night on Broadway’, a fundraising concert for St Mel’s Musical Society in Backstage Theatre for two nights, Thursday January 11 and Friday January 12 with the show starting at 8pm.

Featuring members of St Mel’s Musical Society and Evolution Stage School with excerpts from all your favourite musicals, tickets are priced at €18, including a wine and cheese reception, and this is a show not to be missed.

Book early to avoid disappointment as tickets are selling fast.

The ideal Christmas gift!

You may also like to read:

St Mel’s College, Longford receives Cycle Against Suicide Ambassador School award

St Mel’s College, Longford, celebrates College Awareness Week 2016 with ‘Tweet Your Hero’ competition

St Mel's College, Longford Class of 1967 reunion