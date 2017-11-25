Ballymore Comhaltas to launch CD this weekend

Ballymore Comhaltas would like to cordially invite all to the launch of its new album ‘Come out and Play’ in Ballymore Community Centre on Saturday, November 25 at 7.30pm.

2017 is the year Ballymore Comhaltas celebrates its 30th Anniversary and has decided to mark the occasion with the publication of a CD, which comprises group tracks made up of members old and new, as well as a flurry of trios, duets and family affairs.



With a branch consisting of experienced mature musicians and various All Ireland Champions, as well as many young up-and-coming extremely exciting performers, this is a night not to be missed!



The night will consist of a Concert displaying all the talent in Westmeath with special guests including neighbouring Comhaltas branches, as well as various performances from the new album.



There will be a raffle on the night, as well as drinks & refreshments. Admission €10.