Longford's Mulligan Sisters in charity concert

The much-loved and very talented Mulligan Sisters will perform a Christmas concert in aid of Multiple Sclerosis Longford on December 9.

The trio are well known for their beautiful renditions of popular songs, musical theatre, Irish songs, operatic arias, sacred arias and festive Christmas favourites - all of which will be performed on the night, with something to suit every musical taste.



This concert will be a great start to the Christmas season with songs such as 'O Holy Night', 'Silent Night' and other well known favourites with a unique blend of harmonies by Margaret, Aideen and Mary Mulligan.



The concert will take place on December 9 from 8pm until 10 pm in St Brigid's Church, Ardagh, with deliciously festive, non-alcoholic wine included at the interval.



And with all proceeds going to Multiple Sclerosis Longford, it's all in aid of a worthy cause too.



It will be a Christmas concert to remember.



Tickets are on sale in Kenny's Clothes Shop, Longford; Fabiani House, Longford; Lyons Ardagh; Ann Bannon/Farrell, Ardagh Village; or by calling Margaret Kenny on 086 8164401.

You may also like to read:

CD on the way for Aughnacliffe sisters