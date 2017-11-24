Mick Flavin for Longford's Backstage Theatre

Back by popular demand at the Backstage Theatre in Longford on Saturday, December 2, is Mick Flavin & his band.

Mick has had a fantastic year celebrating his 30th year in Country Music.

He has toured extensively, released his Country & Gospel album, was nominated by the Longford Branch of the Simon Community as one of their nominees for Person of the Year and probably the highlight of his year was the live recording for his brand new DVD at the Backstage Theatre here in Longford.



Over Mick's 30 years he has seen a lot of changes in Country Music.

He has been instrumental in giving many well known artists a break on the big stage and on Saturday, December 2, he is proud to have as his special guest Keelan Arbuckle, from Burnfoot in Donegal.



Keelan is a very popular young man on the music scene at the minute and he also hosts his own TV show.



For a night of great music, craic and laughter the place to be on Saturday December 2 next is the Backstage Theatre in Longford.



Show starts at 8pm sharp. To book your ticket please call the Backstage Theatre on 043 33 47888.

