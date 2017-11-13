Great Comedy in store for Variety Show

Preparations continue for the Variety Show, which takes place from November 23 to 25 in Backstage Theatre .

A much loved part of the variety show is the comedy.



Show stalwarts Maureen Dunne and John Kelly will once again be aiming for laughs this year, along with Niamh Quinn.



Maureen is fine tuning her preparations and looking forward to the show, as she told the Leader.



“We perform a series of small sketches, between the musical numbers.

“I write my own sketches, and John writes his own sketches,” she explained.



John and Maureen have performed their sketches down through the years of the variety show, and they have gained their own cult following.



“We would be both well known for the comedy. We are delighted to perform in aid of Longford Hospice Homecare,” Maureen said.



The versatile Maureen, who is also a veteran of the Backstage Theatre, revealed that there is a special guest returning to Longford for this year's show.



“Angela Merkel is returning to Longford,” she explained.



“She will be back due to popular demand and is delighted to be returning to Longford!”



“There will also be audience participation,” Maureen added, so audience watch out!



The Longford Variety Show takes place this November 23 to 25 in Longford's Backstage Theatre.



To keep up to date with news and to see some great videos of rehearsals, find Longford Variety Group on Facebook.

