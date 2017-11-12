Longford's Emer Barry to launch debut album

Longford-born soprano, Emer Barry, is delighted to return home to launch her debut album ‘Storyteller’ at Backstage Theatre , Longford on November 18, at 8pm.

Emer is probably best known to Longford audiences as the voice of ‘O Holy Night’ which she has been singing in St Mel's Cathedral every Christmas since she was 12.



The soprano will be joined on the night by Mary McCague (pianist), Lynda O’Connor (Violinist) and Derry born Baritone Karl McGuckin.



The Album will be on sale on the night for the discounted price of €10. Tickets are €20/€17, available from backstage.ie.

