'Stars... in my Eye' gets set for Longford's Backstage Theatre

The stars are aligning in Backstage Theatre as Longford's finest are getting ready to unleash their inner divas and divos!

'Stars…in My Eye', sponsored by Tank, Pipe and Drain, some well-known faces from across Longford will reveal their hidden talents in this all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza.



And, to help them on their mission to have their diamonds shining as brightly as possible, the talented acts have been training under top voice and performance coaches, ensuring this year's event will be unmissable.



The show takes place this Thursday, Friday and Saturday night, November 9, 10 and 11, at 8pm.



Tickets are on sale at www.backstage.ie or via 043 33 47888.

Tickets cost €20 each.

