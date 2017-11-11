Longford artist in the national spotlight

A Longford mum, who was able to pursue her art career thanks to a job share option, will display her work at Ireland’s premier art fair Art Source, at the RDS from November 10-12.

Over 15,000 people are expected to attend the year’s biggest art show, which will give Irish art lovers the unique chance to get their hands on 100 pieces of original artwork for €100 each on a first-come, first-served basis.

Eibhilin Crossan from Longford town has been able to concentrate on her art dream after being allowed to cut her hours as a teacher in a local national school.



The contemporary artist who is also a mum of one said sharing her work with other artists on social media also gave her the confidence to sell her work.



“I’ve been painting since I was four years old but slowly turned my back on it when I began teaching, putting all my creative energy instead into my job, “ she said.



“When the job share option was offered, I jumped at the chance. I started painting with no intention of selling but feedback from social media boosted my confidence.”



“I paint to create balance in my busy life as a mother, wife, teacher and artist and get inspiration from the natural world that surrounds me.

“I work predominantly with acrylic paints and inks, both on canvas and paper and colour is my passion and my pathway to expression.”



This year’s Art Source sold out in record time and features over 130 contemporary artists and 20 Irish and international galleries gathering together to showcase painting, sculpture, photography, illustration, prints and ceramic art.



“Art Source offers visitors the opportunity to purchase a one-off affordable artwork to make their home unique and also the opportunity to meet the artists and hear about their work,” said show organiser Patrick O’Sullivan.



Gormley’s Fine Art will be showing a selection of original screen prints by the anonymous British-based artist and political activist Banksy who has built a huge following despite his identity remaining a mystery.



Among the pieces being shown by Gormley's are Banksy's iconic Flying Copper image of a policeman with a yellow smiley face, his Girl With A Balloon and his Tesco Tomato Soup Can parody on the work by Andy Warhol.



A world-first cookbook is going to be a recipe for success at Art Source as two brothers undertake to raise funds to change the lives of impoverished children and displaced people abroad.



Andrew and Calvin Sweeney, the founders of Syrias Vibes, will be selling The Artist's Cookbook which features creative recipes, illustrated by the artwork of 100 Irish and international artists.



There is a huge emphasis on visitor involvement at Art Source, and this year the show features interactive oil and resin painting demonstrations and there are free children’s art workshops for under 12s.



Art Source takes place at the RDS, Dublin, from November 10-12, admission is €10 adults, €8 OAPs. Children under 16 free only if accompanied by a parent or guardian. Opening times: Friday Nov 10: 11am-9pm, Sat Nov 11: 10am-6pm, Sun Nov 12: 10am-6pm.

