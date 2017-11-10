Longford author pens 'The Two Loves of the Buttercup'

And, for one Longford author, this is a good thing as his first ever children's book was paid for via crowdfunding.

Patrick Kellegher, who is currently living in Manchester, UK, has just finished the production process of 'The Two Loves of the Buttercup', which will be launched in Carrick-on-Shannon this weekend.

Patrick's book, 'The Two Loves of the Buttercup' is a modern day fable, lovingly illustrated by Irish artist Caitriona Sweeney.

It tells the story of a beautiful buttercup who is adored by the wind and loved by the rain.

This beautiful 44-page hardcover book will be printed on 170gsm silk paper and include 20 full page hand-painted illustrations.

A Spanish and a Japanese version will follow early in the new year.

“Since I've been a kid I've been scribbling down my thoughts and ideas on whatever comes to hand... napkins, receipts, old shoe boxes, you never know when inspiration will strike,” Patrick explained.

“This is how the 'Farmer's Garden' series, a collection of four short stories, one for each of the seasons, came to be written: scraps of scribbles on paper, collected and hoarded like tiny jigsaw pieces over twenty years, finally pieced together.

“Spring, 'The Two Loves of the Buttercup' is the first in the series to peep its tiny head out excitedly, to catch its first glimpses of the world.

“It's the tale of a beautiful buttercup who is adored by the wind and loved by the rain... but who will she choose?

“It's a love story to connect you with the simplicity of the natural world, and the wondrous web of creation to which we are all bound.”

The book is self-published and Patrick was thrilled with the support he received, with donors from 18 countries around the world pre-purchasing the heartwarming fable, and raising more than €10k.

Patrick will be launching his book in The Reading Room, Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday, November 11 at 2.30pm.

