Puppet-making workshop in Longford

The workshop focused on the use of foam and plastics, which are becoming the standard materials for professional carnival groups such as Macnas.

The foam, a lightweight and malleable material is easy to use and manipulate into basic shapes – and thus ideal for making puppet faces and costumes.

The training workshop was held to provide skills for local people to get more involved and to improve local seasonal spectacles such as Halloween, St. Patrick’s Day, Easter Parades and Summer festivals.

There were 14 participants who undertook the two-day training.

People came from Ballymahon, Granard, Lanesboro and Longford representing Acorn, Bridgeways Family Resource Centre, Lus Na Greine, Creative Ardagh, Baileboro Cub scouts, and as individual artists.

“I didn’t know what to expect when I walked in here,” said Tom Gill of the Lanesboro Cub Scouts.

“I’d never worked with anything likle foam before, but it’s a totally different way of making masks and there is a great social aspect to this.”

Mide Street Theatre Group is a Longford County wide art-initiative to support local communities to develop artistic skills and knowledge to make public art and street theatre spectacles.

Mide has been kindly supported by Longford County Arts Office. To get involved, contact Mide Coordinator Shane Crossan on 087-4144082 or email:

crossan.shane@gmail.com.