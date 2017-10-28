'Don't Stop Believin' with Evolution Stage School

All six shows sold out very quickly and it promises to be another week to remember for students and audiences alike.

The show, titled ‘Don’t Stop Believin’, will feature music song and dance from Rock of Ages, Legally Blonde, Aladdin, Madonna Tribute, the Blues Brothers tap scene and much more!

The students have worked so hard to get this production ready and teachers Paul Hennessy and Tracey Carty are so proud of every single one of them.

Following the Longford show, it's back to work for next year’s production, with lots of new members joining in November.

Following their performance in 2016, Evolution have also been invited back to perform in 'The Snowman' in the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre on December 16 and 17.

The 70-piece Evolution choir will feature students from their four schools aged nine plus.

They will perform in four shows per day to an audience of 2,300 at each show.

In the meantime, rehearsals will also take place for the St Mel’s Musical Society fundraiser that takes place in Backstage Theatre on January 11 and 12.

The show called ‘A Night On Broadway 2’ will feature members of Evolution and St Mel’s Musical Society.

Evolution are now accepting new members for a very limited time.

Log on to www.evolutionstageschool.com to enrol.