'Sister Act' to run for nine performances in Longford

The extremely popular ‘Sister Act’, the St Mel’s Musical Society production for 2018, will open in Backstage Theatre, Longford on Friday April 20 and will run for nine performances, closing on Saturday April 28.

Congratulations to the following who have been cast in the principal roles following the auditions:

Deloris Van Cartier - Janice Belton-Gibney; Mother Superior - Valerie Nolan; Sr. Mary Roberts - Maryanne Lynch; Curtis - Paul Hennessy; Sweaty Eddie - Anthony Heavey; Monsignor O’Hara - John Kelly; Joey - Cormac Gobl; Pablo - Lorcan O’Brien; TJ - Dylan Murray.

Other roles and chorus will be cast in December when rehearsals will begin.

‘Sister Act’ is the feel-amazing musical comedy based on the hit 1992 film that has audiences jumping to their feet! Featuring original music by TONY and 8-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (‘Newsies’, ‘Beauty and the Beast’, ‘Little Shop of Horrors’), this uplifting musical was nominated for 5 TONY Awards including Best Musical.

Filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing and a truly moving story, ‘Sister Act’ will leave audiences breathless. A sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, ‘Sister Act’ is reason to REJOICE!

Joining the existing choreographer Emer O’Brien on the St Mel’s MS production team is new Director Sean Power from Galway and new Musical Director Alan Recks from Clara.

For further information contact Chairperson Michelle Kelly Conlon on 087 6102407.

