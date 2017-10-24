Craft pop-up event opens today at Longford's Backstage Theatre

Backstage Theatre Arts Centre is set to host the next Inside [CRAFT] pop-up event, a new craft tourism experience set to raise the profile of counties of Cavan, Leitrim, Longford and Roscommon as a region of creativity.

Coinciding with the Aisling Children’s Arts Festival, the craft network’s latest pop-up shop will open this Tuesday, October 24, and continue through mid-term holidays during the Evolution Stage School.

Makers will be on site during the pop-up event to discuss their work with visitors to the centre.

Bringing the work of craft network to unusual and quirky locations across the Upper-Shannon region, Inside [CRAFT] was officially launched in August 2017 by Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Heather Humphreys TD, at the Virginia Show Centre in Co Cavan, and is the culmination of planning by the Local Enterprise Offices across Cavan, Leitrim, Longford and Roscommon.

Covering a wide breadth of creative disciplines the network has attracted a multitude of designer-makers; sculptors, book-makers, mixed-media artists, wood-turners, ceramicists and fashion designers. Over thirty craftspeople are now members of the network from across Cavan, Leitrim, Longford and Roscommon.

The Inside [CRAFT] website (www.insidecraft.ie) showcases profiles of each member along with links to their own websites and creative products.

The pop-up event in Longford is set to introduce the new Inside [CRAFT] network members and will be an excellent opportunity to meet the craftspeople, discover what inspires their work, and browse some of the unique items for sale. Demonstrations and children’s workshops will also take place during this pop-up featuring milliner Wendy Knight - Wendy Louise Designs, artist Gene Rhatigan and Franziska Lienberger of the Irish Felt Fairy.

The network is focused on making craft and creative businesses more visible to visitors to Ireland and the wider public; it will drive support for small enterprises operating in this region, creating a sustainable craft network which will in turn grow sales, ensuring a connected and vibrant creative community across the four counties.

Inside [CRAFT] will host a further two pop-up events at the Cavan Christmas Craft and Food Fair on November 12 in Hotel Kilmore, Co. Cavan, and a return to Longford on November 24 - 25.

The initiative is funded under the LEO Competitive Funds, a regional collaboration for economic development between the four counties of Cavan, Leitrim, Longford and Roscommon.

For further information, visit www.insidecraft.ie or follow online Twitter: @Inside_Craft, Facebook/Instagram/Pinterest: InsideCraft