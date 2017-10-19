Longford's Aisling Festival kicks off this week

There was a buzz in the Canal Studio of the Backstage Theatre last Thursday night as parents, children, and those interested in the arts gathered for the launch of the 20th annual Aisling Children's Art Festival.

The evening kicked off with the presentation of prizes for the art competition, sponsored by Farrell & Coy.

The art itself was arranged on the walls around the room for spectators to admire, and encapsulated this year's festival theme - 'The Future is Bright'.

Speaking at the Festival launch last week, Claire Macko commended the young artists, stating that the future is certainly bright with so much talent in the county.

"A long time ago, a group of people had a dream," Claire told the audience.

"They wanted children to have a bright future. And so the Festival was born.

“For 20 years, Aisling has been a part of children's lives in Longford,” she added.

Following the prize-giving ceremony, Jackula came out to entertain the crowd with a few magic tricks ahead of his big show, which takes place during the Festival.

The Aisling Children's Arts Festival will take place from October 22 to 28, with a huge range of shows, workshops and activities planned for children from across the county.

Ahead of the festival, a number of students from Árdscoil Phádraig in Granard, St Mel's College in Longford, and Lanesboro Community College gathered together in the Longford Leader newsroom to brainstorm story ideas for this 16-page Aisling Festival supplement.

The result is a number of well-written stories detailing the events and workshops taking place during the week-long festival.

There are also a number of interviews, including one with Aisling Festival Chairperson, Shirley Humpston, who discusses the future of the Festival and the bright future in store for Longford.

There are also a number of stories that reflect this year's theme, 'The Future is Bright'.

Many deal with talented young people in the county who have a lot to offer in terms of music, sport, science or whatever field they choose to go into.

Well done to the students who put a stellar effort into the planning, researching, writing and production of this 16-page supplement.

The Aisling Festival kicks off on Sunday October 22 next and will run until Saturday October 28.