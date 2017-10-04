Longford's Backstage Theatre opens its doors to 'Eve's Garden-Stories from the Wild'

Eibhlin Crossan's latest exhibition 'Eve's Garden - Stories from the Wild' is currently on display in the Atrium Gallery in Backstage Theatre Longford.

Eibhilin’s latest exhibition represents a body of work she has created over the last year inspired by nature and in response to her environment.

The title of this exhibition, ‘Eve’s Garden: Stories from the Wild’, brings together the themes of the garden and the goddess.

The Longford-based contempoary artist has rediscovered her passion to create over the last number of years.

Working predominantly with acrylic paint and inks, both on canvas and paper, she explores a range of subjects from abstracted botanicals and soft landscapes, to portraits and abstracts.

The natural world that surrounds the garden and woodlands behind her home provide a rich source of inspiration for her work.

The Goddess series celebrates the sacred feminine as symbolic of mother nature.

Just as woman gives birth, so too does the earth give birth to the flowers and plants.

The personification of this energy that gives birth to and nourishes form is properly female.

The Celts honoured goddesses of nature and natural forces, with diverse qualities such as abundance, creation and beauty, as well as harshness and vengeance.

In the Garden series, she has explored both Canopy and Wildflower themes.

Abstracting her experience of being immersed in nature, of walking through the woods, or sitting in the garden, under the trees, beneath the canopy of leaves.

She has borrowed from shapes and shadows of the flowers and leaves and use the negative spaces to create composition.

The soft lines and layers of rich colours create a sense of reflected light and evoke the sensuality and beauty of the organic world.

“With my work, I hope to invoke a serene feeling that allows the viewer to connect with nature and beauty.”

Eve's Garden - Stories from the Wild opened at Backstage Theatre on October 4 and will run until November 3.

Full details on www.backstage.ie

