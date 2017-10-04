Longford's musical season promises plenty as preparations for Sister Act get underway

Things are getting exciting for St. Mel's Musical Society this October as preparations for the 2018 show get underway.

Next year's show will be the very popular and hugely funny comedy, 'Sister Act', and will hit the Backstage Theatre in April.

“I went to see it in the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre during the summer and it got me so excited about bringing the musical to a Longford audience,” Chairperson of St. Mel's Musical Society Michelle Kelly told the Longford Leader last week.

“It'll suit the talent we have here in Longford and it's a show that the audience will love. We're really looking forward to putting it on.”

This week, the committee will be looking at casting and a number of workshops will be held to allow people to find out more about getting involved.

The workshops will take place at 8pm on Thursdays October 5 and October 12 in Longford Golf Club, and will prepare potential cast and chorus members for the official auditions.

“These will be no-stress events, just to get to know you,” Michelle explained.

“We'll introduce you to the new Director (Sean Power) and the Musical Director (Alan Recks) and Choreographer (Emer O'Brien).

“You'll learn about the parts that are available in the musical and there will be an opportunity to ask questions,” she added.

The workshops are open to anyone over the age of 16 who would like to get involved as a member of the chorus, as well as those who are hoping for a principal part in this year's musical.

The auditions themselves will take place on Sunday October 15 in the Longford Arms.

This year's musical is set to be full of energy and enthusiasm with a new director and musical director getting involved.

“I've talked to Sean (Power) and Alan (Recks) and we're all singing from the same hymn sheet where this musical is involved. Excuse the pun,” Michelle laughed.

Last year's musical, 'All Shook Up' was a huge success, with audiences praising the performance every night and the cast and crew thoroughly enjoying both rehearsals and the performances.

Sister Act will hit the Backstage Theatre on Friday, April 20 and will run for a total of nine performances, finishing up on Saturday, April 28.

The workshops are open to anyone over the age of 16. New members are always welcome.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN READING:

VIDEO: Sneak peak into St Mels' Musical Society production 'All Shook Up'