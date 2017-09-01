'The Galway Boy' Mike Denver in concert at Carrick-on-Shannon's Landmark Hotel on Saturday night

Mike Denver , known as ‘The Galway Boy’, is one of Ireland’s top entertainers, and he will perform at The Landmark in Carrick-on-Shannon this Saturday, September 2.

Doors open at 10pm and admission on the door.

The Mike Denver Band are regarded as the best band when it comes to dancing with a 2.5 hour high energy show featuring all of his hits including; Wasn’t that a Party, Tommy K, Galway Girl, Paddy, Hills of Donegal and of course his Rockabilly selection and his current Single, My Oklahoma Home.