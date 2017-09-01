'The Galway Boy' Mike Denver in concert at Carrick-on-Shannon's Landmark Hotel on Saturday night
Mike Denver will be on stage at Carrick's Landmark Hotel tomorrow night
Mike Denver, known as ‘The Galway Boy’, is one of Ireland’s top entertainers, and he will perform at The Landmark in Carrick-on-Shannon this Saturday, September 2.
Doors open at 10pm and admission on the door.
The Mike Denver Band are regarded as the best band when it comes to dancing with a 2.5 hour high energy show featuring all of his hits including; Wasn’t that a Party, Tommy K, Galway Girl, Paddy, Hills of Donegal and of course his Rockabilly selection and his current Single, My Oklahoma Home.
