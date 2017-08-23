Longford's Backstage Theatre set for action packed autumn schedule

Backstage Theatre is gearing up for a busy few months ahead with the launch of their latest brochure this week.

The season kicks off in style on Friday and Saturday, September 1 and 2, with Conor McPherson’s Olivier-Award winning play 'The Weir', brought to you by none other than Decadent Theatre Company, who are quickly becoming one of the most respected theatre companies in the country.

Heralded as a 'masterpiece' by The Guardian, this is one show you most certainly want to mark in your diaries.

Other dramas of note are the Edinburgh Fringe Festival Hit, 'Humours of Bandon', a terrific one-woman show that has scooped four and five star reviews across the board.

The sidesplittingly funny 'To Hell in a Handbag' and Joseph O’Connor’s 'Star of The Sea' along with BTG’s 'One Acts' will certainly be popular choices amongst the theatre lovers.

This season, Backstage will be producing three in-house productions; first up is 'DNA', directed by professional director Maisie Lee, artist in residence at Backstage.

Maisie has been working for the last number of weeks with actors from BYT who will be performing the gripping DNA in September.

Dancer in residence, Catherine Yorke, will be bringing local actors, dancers and refugees together with professional musicians and dancers, some of whom have performed with Riverdance in the unmissable and touching 'Welcoming The Stranger'. Coming in December, that is certainly one to watch out for.

And the much-loved 'Stars…in my eye' is back!

This year a whole new set of local Longfordians will be unleashing their inner divas and divos for your enjoyment.

On the comedy front there’s Conal Gallen’s new play 'How’s Your Father', Jon Kenny and Mary McEvoy star in 'The Successful TD' and Pat Shortt returns with his latest comedy 'How’s Tings'.

Aisling Children’s Festival is just around the corner and Backstage is delighted to be presenting a host of kids shows as part of it; 'The Secret Garden', 'The Shape of Things', 'Me, Sara' from The Abbey Theatre and 'Jackula' are all perfect for family fun outings.

The ever popular Ballet Ireland return with 'Romeo & Juliet' and local man Darren Yorke brings his one woman circus 'In a Hoop' home for Longford audiences to enjoy.

Honor Heffernan brings the words of Dorothy Parker to life in 'The Whistling Girl' and Mary Coughlan and Mick Flavin both celebrate 30 years in show business.

Fields will launch their much awaited new album in October, while 'Longford Live and Local' celebrate all things classical with a special concert featuring Regina Nathan, Peter Regan and Emer Barry. Emer will also have the local launch her album with a solo night in Nov.

The Swing Cats return for yet another toe-tapping, show-stopping concert to wrap the season up in December.

Full details and tickets for all the shows are available on 043 33 47888

