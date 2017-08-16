Longford band Reprisal set for Electric Picnic

To play Electric Picnic once is no mean feat for any young band. But to play the popular music festival two years in a row is really something.

Reprisal is a three-piece alternative rock band making waves across the country with their unique sound.

The band is made up of Aidan Gray (18) on bass and vocals; Jonathon Reilly (18) on guitar and vocals; and Matthew Pyper (17) on drums.

“(The band) started with three friends who all loved music and all happened to play different instruments.,” Aidan told the Longford Leader.

“One day, we decided to jam. We liked what we heard and so we kept doing it. We played a few gigs and competitions around Longford and it just kept expanding from there.”

The lads were all students in St Mel's College, Longford and, while two of them have just completed their Leaving Cert year and are looking ahead to their future careers, music is certainly not something they'll be giving up any time soon.

“I'm going to study Jazz and Contemporary music in September and Jonny is going to study Music Performance in BIMM so we're going to try our best to carve out a career in music,” Aidan explained.

“Matthew's still got two years left in school, but I'm sure when he's finished, music will definitely be on the table as a career option.”

The band actually went through Longford's very popular School of Rock a number of years ago, under the direction of Shane Crossan, and found it extremely helpful to their career as musicians.

“It was when (School of Rock) had just started up. We were some of the first in,” said Aidan.

“It was in the very early days of the band so it helped us progress a lot. We met lots of musicians from around Longford as well, so that was great.”

If you're a fan of the likes of Radiohead, Nirvana or Arctic Monkeys, then Reprisal are certainly right up your alley, with their alternative rock sound. But there's something very unique about this band.

“Our influences are all very different at any given time,” said Aidan.

“Like, I'm listening to a lot of jazz and electronic music at the moment; Jonny is into Nirvana, Arctic Monkeys, and The Strypes; and Matthew is eating way too many double cheeseburgers from McLoot!

“It all adds to our unique sound, each individual flavour.”

And while it's not clear what exactly the love of cheeseburgers will contribute to the sound, this reporter is eager to listen to the music and find out - inspiration can be found in everything, after all!

“For me there's no one thing that inspires writing,” said Aidan on the subject.

“It can be different every time. The best way to be inspired to write, in my opinion, is to write often because, like everything else, writing takes practice. The better you get the more you'll want to continue writing.”

This year, the band is performing at Electric Picnic for the second year in a row, so if you were lucky enough to get tickets, make sure you check them out.

“ Last year was such a great experience, it was one of our biggest crowds yet,” Aidan recalled.

“The best thing about that festival is most of the people listeneing to the smaller bands find them by chance, walking by and hearing something they like. I love that.”

If, on the other hand, you aren't fortunate enough to be heading to the Picnic, don't worry: Reprisal will be playing regular gigs in venues around the country.

To keep up to date on gigs and music releases, or to check out the band's single 'Stingin Roger' follow @ReprisalOfficial on Facebook.

