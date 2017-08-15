Longford's Backstage Theatre nets €20k grant
Backstage Theatre in Longford has been boosted by a €20,000 state backed grant
The Backstage Theatre is one of 60 local arts organisations around the country that will avail of funding of almost €750,000, according to Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Heather Humphreys TD.
The Longford Theatre will avail of a grant of up to €20,000 under Stream 3 of the Arts and Culture Capital Scheme 2016-2018.
