Search is on for Longford's Music Hero

Business membership organisation, Guaranteed Irish is calling on individuals and businesses in Longford to nominate their ‘Music Hero’ as part of the ‘Guaranteed Irish Hero Awards.

To get involved and to nominate your Guaranteed Irish Music Hero, simply email info@guaranteedirish.ie before Friday, August 11, 2017 or use the dedicated hashtag: #GIhero on social media with your nomination and a link to the artist’s song or music video.