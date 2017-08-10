Ballymahon venue to host Still Voices Short Film Festival Quiz
The Still Voices Short Film Festival is to take place from August 18 to 20.
Film buffs are invited to test their knowledge of the movie world by taking part in a Still Voices Short Film Festival table quiz in aid of the festival.
The table quiz will take place in Skelly's Bar on Friday, August 11 at 9pm.
The entry fee is €40 for a table of four. All proceeds will go towards the Still Voices Short Film Festival, which takes place from August 18 to 20.
