Top class line up at Mohill Summer Festival

All roads lead to Mohill next week for their annual Summer Festival, running from Wednesday to Sunday, August 16-20.

The opening night, August 16 sees Kieran Goss play St Mary's Church of Ireland at 9pm.

Tickets on sale for €20 from Paul's of Mohill and Mulveys, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Radio presenter Joe Finnegan will officially open the festival at 11.15pm.

Thursday August 17 is Country Night with free open air concert to the King of Country Mick Flavin and his band who are celebrating 30 years on the road.

Friday August 18 sees local singer Eleanor Shanley with special guests perform live in St Mary's Church of Ireland.

Tickets €20 on sale from Paul's of Mohill and Mulveys .

Saturday night is rock night with local 70s band Tempes Fugit open air free concert starting at 9.30.

Any queries, contact (087) 8121441.