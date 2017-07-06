Abbeyshrule to role out red carpet for Asado gathering

The Longford Westmeath Argentina Society are holding their annual Asado in The Rustic Inn Abbeyshrule on Friday 14 July next.

El Asado is the Argentine BBQ and the social event surrounding attending the BBQ. The typical Asado consists of a selection of meat and Chorizos cooked on the Parilla (grill) and all accompanied by a glass (or two) of Argentine wine.

In Abbeyshrule, organisers plan to have steak and chorizos (made in Longford from a traditional Argentine recipe) cooked on the grill on the banks of the canal, and accompanied by salads and Argentine wine. Dessert will include typical Argentine Dulce de Leche.

Following dinner, an exhibition of tango by dance teacher Hernán and his partner will take precedence. After that, Johnny Carroll will provide musical entertainment.

The evening starts at 830pm with food being served from 8:45pm. Tickets cost €40 available and are from Úna Byrne on (087)2938937.