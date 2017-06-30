Lots to do at Streete Parish Park Vintage weekend

Many memories of bygone days will be renewed and among the many attractions will be the annual dog show, sponsored once again by Oliver Kelleher Trophies, Castlebar. Entries accepted from 2pm on Sunday and judging commences at 3pm.

The usual classes will take place. For any specific details please contact Alice Nerney or Regina Scally.

The day will also feature exhibitions, demonstrations and auto jumble etc.

As always, the Tractor Run barbeque, all in aid of charity, takes place after the run on Saturday, July 8. Run commences at 4pm. Help welcome. First class catering on site and TV to keep in touch with the match.

See feature in next week’s paper for full details.