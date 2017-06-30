Backstage Theatre Longford Camp

Let your kids delve into the magical world of theatre as they get to sample everything from writing, directing, lighting, acting and improv, through plenty of laughter and fun.

Demand is always high and it’s first come first served so parents, book your kids now and kids, if you’re reading this– tell your folks to pick up the phone asap!

The Backstage Theatre Camp will take place from July 10 to July 14 from 10am to 2pm.

Prebooking is essential and bookings cost €60 per child.

For more information, or to book, see www.backstage.ie or call 043 33 47888.