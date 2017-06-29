Edgeworthstown revels in success of Edgefest

Close to 2,000 people descended on Edgeworthstown over the weekend to enjoy the Edgefest which saw buskers from all over the country participating in various competitions on Saturday.

On Sunday, the town endeavoured to set a world record in the most Honda 50s singing ‘My Little Honda 50’ and there was street music and pub entertainment throughout the whole weekend.

Crowds came from all over the country to enjoy what was on offer in Edgeworthstown last weekend and the bit of sunshine thrown into the mix really added to the electric atmosphere in the town.

The Green in the heart of Edgeworthstown was turned into a campsite for the weekend with close to 50 camper vans parked up for the occasion.

“The competitions were very successful and we had close on 100 competitors,” a delighted Frank Greene told the Leader on Monday.

“We had music in all the pups in the town on Saturday night and on Sunday and 4DegreesWest drew large crowds; there was a big turnout there.”

Meanwhile, organisers say that the event was very successful this year and is definitely gaining momentum with each passing year.

“The festival is definitely going from strength to strength,” added Mr Greene.

“Everyone worked together here in Edgeworthstown to ensure that the festival went off without a hitch - tidy towns, traders etc, and the support and help from all the locals is very much appreciated.”

Just a day or two on from this year’s very successful event, organisers are already geared up and looking forward to next year’s busking festival.

“It is a great festival; everyone enjoyed themselves in Edgeworthstown last weekend and we are already looking forward to next year,” concluded Mr Greene.