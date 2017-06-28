Longford art enthusiasts expected to descend on Ballinamore exhibition

Friday June 30 will see the opening of 'From Paper to Pen', a collection of works by the late Sandra Vernon, artist, gallery owner and artists’ mentor and activist.

This is an opportunity to view and acquire some of the beautiful pen and ink drawings that became Sandra’s trademark over the years.

For almost 50 years, Sandra was at the forefront of the art scene in Leitrim. Her work, capturing the streetscapes and rural landscapes, demonstrates a keen eye to detail and a natural empathy with her surroundings.

Her love of animals is obvious in many of her works. In later years she loved to experiment in novel areas and a range of this work will also be on display including watercolour, acrylics and some whimsical paper sculptures.

As a founding member of Solas Art Gallery in Ballinamore ten years ago, Sandra’s avid communication skills strengthened the many accomplishments of the gallery to date.

Sandra relentlessly encouraged all artists of all backgrounds and all abilities and was a fantastic iconic mentor to many.

The work has been made available courtesy of Sandra’s family, who have kindly agreed to allow Solas to host this exhibition.

The work will be for sale and represents a rare opportunity to purchase a Sandra Vernon original.

Everyone is welcome. The exhibition will be opened by Jan Alexander, long term friend of Sandra.

It opens on Friday June 30 at 7.30pm and runs until Saturday July 22.

Solas Gallery is located above the Four Seasons Garden Centre and Flower Shop, Main Street, Ballinamore. For more information, call the gallery at 071 9644210, see www.solasart.ie or call in between 10am and 6pm Monday to Saturday.