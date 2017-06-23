Fundraiser at Longford Greyhound Stadium
Killashee St Brigids GAA football club is holding a fundraising night at longford Greyhound Stadium on Friday June 23.
This is a family friendly and children go free. Tickets available for €10 which includes admission and race card. Tickets available from all committee members, or contact Owen Johnston 087 7615501 or Kevin Connell 0877679967. Committee members will be calling to houses in the next few weeks selling these tickets. Your support would be appreciated.
