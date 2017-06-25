Successful Longford gig for State Lights

Longford musician Joe Regan, who is a quarter of the popular band, State Lights, has hailed the band's Longford gig as a “strong contender for best gig of the tour”.

The band performed at the Backstage Theatre on Friday June 9, supported by local acts, Painted Skies and Jemma Jude Cowan.

“We played a 15-song set,” Joe told the Longford Leader this week.

“The whole thing flew by as we were all really enjoying ourselves. It's a strong contender for the best gig of the tour!”

The brainchild of Longford musician Joe Regan and three of his classmates (Shane ‘Shobsy’ O’Brien, Paul Ridgeway and Noel Perry) at music college, BIMM Dublin, State Lights has gone from strength to strength since 2015, reaching number 6 in the iTunes album charts with their debut EP, and playing top festivals such as Indiependence and Castlepalooza.

They released their latest single, 'I Need Time', in April and followed its release with their first every Irish tour, which included the Longford date, which, according to Joe, went down very well with the Longford audience.

“The crowd on the night were fantastic. The majority of them hadn't seen us live before and the reception they gave us was really, really lovely,” he said.

“They were clapping, singing and making a lot of noise for us all night! At the end of the gig we received a standing ovation from them too, which was quite overwhelming. They were unbelievable!”

Before the gig, Joe Regan told the Longford Leader that he was really looking forward to performing in the Backstage Theatre, as it was a headline gig in his home county.

And the night certainly disappoint.

“It felt great (to gig in Longford). It was our first headline show in Longford, so for it to go as well as it did was really awesome,” he said.

“We're extremely grateful to everyone who came and made it such a special night, and we would love to see them all again when we come back.”

In fact, he added, the band will return to Longford during the summer.

“We're looking forward to returning to Longford in August when we play The Marquee In Drumlish on Friday August 18, along with Chasing Abbey,” said Joe.

“We'll be heading out on another Irish tour after our current one concludes in Galway's The Loft (June 23).

“We've really enjoyed our time on the road in the past month or so and can't wait to do it all again.”

To hear more of the band’s music, find them on Soundcloud at www.soundcloud.com/state-lights.