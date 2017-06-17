Name the Bridge in Co Longford

A novel idea had led to the Lough Ree Monster committee holding this draw as a fundraiser for the upcoming festival.

The winning ticket will have the honour of naming the Lanesboro/Ballyleague for the week of the festival.

The name can be family name or any such name as long as it family appropriate.

The committee will have a photograph embossed on two signs and placed one each side of the bridge for the week with the winner’s name on it. It can be your bridge for the week.

This is a very unique draw and I am sure it is going to prove to be very popular and it will create a excitement as to who the winners will be and what they will call the bridge.

This can be a fabulous opportunity for those home or away to support the festival and also have the honour of their name on the bridge for the week.

Tickets will be on sale locally, from any member of the committee and they cost €2 each or three for €5.

If you are away from home and you want to buy some tickets you can contact me joea@iol.ie phone 086-2460840.

This is a most unique opportunity for some lucky person or family.