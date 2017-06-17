AIMS Awards in Killarney on Saturday night; St Mel's Musical Society's Padraic O'Brien nominated for award

St Mel’s Musical Society has received several nominations and won a number of prestigious AIMS Awards in the various categories down through the years and is on the shortlist for Best Programme this season.

The nomination for the Association of Irish Musical Societies (AIMS) Best Programme Award is for the St Mel’s MS 2017 production of ‘All Shook Up’ and the winner will be announced at the Gala Awards Banquet in the INEC, Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney this Saturday night, 17 June.

Congratulations to Programme Editor Padraic O’Brien on a fifth nomination for St Mel’s Musical Society in this category and who previously won the national award for their ‘Hello Dolly’ programme back in 2003.

The other nominees for the 2017 AIMS Best Programme Award are Belfast School of Performing Arts - Les Misérables - and St Mary's Choral Society, Clonmel - Sweeney Todd.

The AIMS Gala Awards Banquet in Killarney will be attended by 1,200 musical society people from all over Ireland when all the various winners in the different categories (Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Overall Show etc.) will be revealed at this spectacular event. Best of luck to Padraic and St Mel’s Musical Society.

The Awards on Saturday night will be streamed LIVE on the AIMS website and they will also be Tweeting and Facebooking so you'll be sure not to miss an award winning action f