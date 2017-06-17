County Longford Youth Service summer programme

County Longford Youth Service have announced the dates of their annual summer camp programme.

Camps will be taking place in: Longford Town (young women) June 26 - 29; Edgeworthstown July 3 - 6; Ballymahon July 10 - 13; Longford town July 17 - 20; Edgeworthstown July 24 -27; Newtowncashel July 31 - August 3; Lanesboro July 31 - August 3; Longford Town August 8 - 10; Moyne August 14 - 17; Drumlish August 14 - 17.

All summer camp programmes include a day trip and are priced at €15. Places are limited so early booking is advised.For more information or to book a place call County Longford Youth Service on 043 33 40907.