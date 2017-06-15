Longford to go X Factor crazy tomorrow night

The countdown continues to the return of the Longford Summer Festival next weekend but of course this weekend will see two major fundraising events for the festival.

On Friday night all roads will lead to the Longford Arms Hotel as a gang of very talented locals will battle it out in a unique Longford X Factor event. Curtains go up at 8.30pm sharp.

The latest act to be added to the glittering line-up is a group of talented young dancers from the local Doolan Cullen Dance School. They’ve been making waves and names for themselves in competitions up and down the country and will certainly have the toes tapping and the hands clapping this Friday night.

The inside news from the rehearsals is that there are a number of very strong singers set to take to the stage. They will include young Tyler Murphy, who was one of the runners-up in this year’s Youth Factor in conjunction with the Attic House project. Others will include Longford’s very own Elvis, Pat ‘Barlo’ Harvey and promising singer/songwriter, Joe Reilly, who has been described as ‘Hank Williams with a Longford accent’.

Young mother Denise McNamara Flood has an incredible voice and the word from rehearsals is that she will leave the audience spellbound. Popular local Councillor, Peggy Nolan, returns to the stage for one night only and we understand that she has been busy rehearsing in studio for a number of months with a leading Irish solo artist!

For something different Dublin born but now an authentic Longford man, Lar O’Keefe, will give us his version of Frank Sinatra while local publican, Mickey Byrne will be dusting down his comedy routine for one night only.

This year’s festival will cost in excess of €50k to run and consequently this is a big fundraiser for the organisers. Admission on the night will cost €15 with children free. In addition to the votes from the three judges, the audience will also get to vote for their favourite act with each vote costing €1.

The interval entertainment will be provided by Longford Gospel Choir and all in all it promises to be a great night.