Cruthú Arts Festival annual fundraiser set for tomorrow

Cruthú Arts Festival is hosting its annual fundraiser this Friday, June 16, at Longford Dog Track and the committee is inviting everyone to attend.

The fundraiser is an integral part of the festival, helping to raise funds to keep the much loved weekend a fixed part of the summer calendar in Longford.

Now in its fourth year, Cruthú Arts Festival is gearing up for another fun filled four days of art, music, theatre and spoken word. The committee have been working hard and are looking forward to announcing the fantastic, jam packed festival line-up which will take place July 27 to 30.

PRO Rachel Masterson said “We would love for people to come along to our night at the dogs fundraiser this Friday, it’s going to be a lot of fun and a great way to support the local arts community.”

Tickets are only €10 and available from all members of the Cruthú Arts Festival Committee. Contact Rachel on 085-7449513 for more.