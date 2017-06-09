'The Broad Eye' exhibition of photography opens in The Purple Onion Gallery

The Purple Onion gallery Tarmonbarry, Co Roscommon is holding an exhibition of photography opening on Friday, June 9 with a wine reception from 7pm.

Artists include, John Minahan, David Creedon, Mandy O’ Neill, Mike Bunn, Conann Fitzpatrick, Cyril Helnwein, Monika Fabijanczyk and Jim Fitzpatrick.





The internationally acclaimed photographer John Minihan will officially open the show.

John Minihan was born in Dublin and raised in Athy he is responsible for some of the best known images of Samuel Beckett, Francis Bacon, William S Burroughs, who described John as ‘A painless photographer’, and Van Morrison to name but a few.

The show will include many works that will be exhibited for the first time in Ireland. Landscape, portrait, wet plate plus a few surprises, promises to make this an interesting and diverse exhibition with many of the artists present.