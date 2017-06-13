Blue & Gold promotion to take centre stage at Longford Summer Festival

As part of this year’s Longford Summer Festival, the Chamber of Commerce and the Festival have teamed up to launch the ‘Blue & Gold Weekend’.

It is basically ‘Black Friday’ with sunshine (hopefully!) and promises to be a major shopping and promotional initiative for the county town.

The festival runs over the weekend of Thursday –Sunday, June 22-25 and organisers are encouraging all traders to get involved. It coincides with the start of the traditional sale season and as such should be a great opportunity to promote additional sale incentives.

Chamber President, Derek Scanlon said: “We were the first county in Ireland to roll out a dedicated Black Friday campaign and with this year’s festival returning to the town’s main streets, we feel there is a great opportunity to put shopping and socialising in our great town front and centre again.”

Chamber Council member, Niamh Donlon is helping to organise the ‘Blue & Gold’ promotion and told the Leader: “Longford is a great town to live, work and shop and socialise in and we want everybody to put their best foot forward for Festival 2017 and our inaugural Blue & Gold weekend.”

It is very easy for businesses to take part, simply get in touch with the Chamber through their Facebook page or contact Derek Scanlon on 085 862 0005 or Niamh Donlon on 086 850 4390. There is a nominal cost of just €50 for taking part.