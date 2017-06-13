Down Memory Lane in Longford: Those were the days edited by Sean Power

This is a collection of childhood memories of carefree summers and cross teachers gathered from over a hundred personalities.

Brian Lenehan recalled Brother Hubert training him with a boot on his left foot and a sock on his right.

It turned him into a two footed player, in politics as in football one is tempted to add.

Albert Reynolds shares an alcoholic secret the night he dived into a bottle of Poitin thinking it was water and became a confirmed teetotaler until the night after the peace process.