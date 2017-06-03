The Sheerin Family Summer Shindig in Kilbeggan

Bank Holiday Monday, June 5th 2017 sees a new type of Country Music Festival come to the Midlands with The Sheerin Family Band Summer Shindig at The Lumber Shack Kilbeggan.

The Sheerin Family Band is made up seven siblings, each accomplished musicians, in their own right, who play with some of Ireland’s top country acts.

The Lumber Shack, Kilbeggan can only be described as a scene from an old John Wayne Western: this is going to be one hell of an event!

With a line up of top artists from the Country Music Scene like Lisa McHugh, Robert Mizzell, Matt Leavy and many more, it’s shaping up to be the ultimate family day out.

There’s something for everyone, from children’s entertainment including face painting and a magic show, on-site BBQ, mineral bar and shop and it’s all under one roof… it really is an ideal family day out!

Oh, and don’t forget, you can bring your own beer.

Starting at 2pm, there will be four hours of top class entertainment and activities.

Tickets are €15 & kids go free at The Lumber Shack Kilbeggan, opposite the racecourse.

For more details see our facebook page: Sheerin Shindig or contact Bruce 087-1215553, Tom 087-8747477 or Joe 087-2388400.