Granard goes to Broadway

On Sunday June 4 next, St Mary's GFC will present its Broadway Challenge in aid of the local football club.

This musical extravaganza which will be held in the Park Hotel Mullingar where proceedings will kick off at 8pm. Doors will open at 7pm and tickets will be available on the night or from any committee member.

The Broadway Challenge is a major fundraising event for St Mary's GFC and great credit must be given to all the contestants who are working hard to ensure a wonderful night's entertainment for everybody.

There are still a limited number of tickets available and the word on the street is, this will be a night not to be missed!