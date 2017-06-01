Longford to roll out red carpet for Goldsmith Literary Festival

The 33rd Goldsmith International Literary Festival will kick off this Bank Holiday weekend.

CEO of Longford County Council Paddy Mahon will officially open proceedings on Friday June 2 in the Rustic Inn.

What will follow is a jam-packed programme of events, which will include guest speakers on various topics, musical entertainment, a barbeque in the Three Jolly Pigeons, and poetry readings.

The theme for this year’s festival is ‘Goldsmith and the Irish Experience in London’ and the motto that goes with the theme is ‘Every absurdity has now a champion to defend it’. This line is the preface to ‘The Traveller’, by Oliver Goldsmith.

For more information or for the full programme of events, see www.olivergoldsmithfestival.com.