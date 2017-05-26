Ballymore's 50 Great Years

On this weekend May 26th, 27th and 28th Ballymore Football club will celebrate the 50th anniversary of it's formation and the committee have a complete programme of events organised starting with the launch of their book 50 Great Years in McElvaney's of Coolarty on Friday night at 9pm.

The club will be delighted to welcome Bishop Emeritus Colm O'Reilly and Mr. Eugene McGee to launch the book and a night of local entertainment will follow to which all local musicians are invited to come along and join in. Throughout the day on Saturday there will be different activities in the clubs grounds in Ballybrien which will include a ladies match (time and teams to be confirmed) and at 6pm a league game with Ballymore will be played for the John Reynolds Cup and half time the 1967 teams from Ballymore and St. Columba's will be honoured.

The committee asks that both teams or their representatives will be all present on the evening. Following the game a reunion will be held in McElvaney's with refreshments and entertainment and everyone is welcome.

On Sunday morning the 11-30 Mass in Granard will be offered for all our deceased members and at 2-30pm a sports day will be held in Ballybrien with plenty of entertainment for all the children and again all are welcome.

The executive committee and the organising committee are really looking forward to a great weekend and they appeal to all past players, members and club friends to come out and enjoy the celebrations.

At present we are attempting to contact everyone involved but due to the passing of time and to human error some may be omitted, so we issue an open invitation to all to join us sometime during the weekend.

If you were involved with Ballymore club over the past 50 years you are Invited.