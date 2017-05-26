St Mel's Musical Society Programme nominated for AIMS award

St Mel’s Musical Society have been nominated for the Association of Irish Musical Societies (AIMS) Best Programme Award for their 2017 production of ‘All Shook Up’ and the winner will be announced at the Gala Banquet in the INEC, Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney on Saturday 17 June.

Congratulations to Programme Editor Padraic O’Brien, a fifth nomination for St Mel’s MS in this category down through the years.

The other nominees for the 2017 AIMS Best Programme Award are Belfast School of Performing Arts - Les Misérables - and St Mary's Choral Society, Clonmel - Sweeney Todd. The AIMS Gala Awards Banquet in Killarney will be attended by over 1,000 musical society people from all over Ireland when the various winners in the different categories (Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Overall Show etc.) will be revealed at this spectacular event.

St Mel’s Musical Society end of season DVD party night will take place in The Spiral Tree (Eddie Valentine’s) this Friday, May 26, starting at 8pm.

Looking forward to meeting up again with the cast and crew and everybody involved in the highly entertaining production of ‘All Shook Up’. The DVD of the show will be available to buy on the night.