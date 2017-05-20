Argentine Ambassador to attend Longford concert

There is just over a week to go until Longford County Choir hosts its Summer Celebration Concert at St Mel’s Cathedral on Sunday, May 28.

Distinguished guest, the Argentine Ambassador to Ireland, Laura Bernal will be in attendance as will several members of the Longford / Westmeath -Argentine Society.

The theme being celebrated in the concert is that of ‘connections’ – apt because of the deep links County Longford has with both Argentina, through its large diaspora there, and with France, through its twinning with Rennes in Brittany.

It is a first for the choir to perform the Missa Criolla which is the Mass written in the vernacular Folk tradition of South Armerica featuring the rhythms and music of the mountains – a sound not to be missed.

The programme will also consist of a number of pieces by the French composer Gabriel Fauré including his very well known Requiem and local soprano soloist Rosemary Connolly will sing the Pie Jesu.

This concert is being supported by Longford County Council under the Creative Ireland Programme and this summer performance is a highlight of the choir’s year.

The Choir, under Director, Fintan Farrelly, is fine-tuning the pieces and putting all the parts through their paces for what should be another wonderful evening at St Mel’s Cathedral.

Tickets costing €10 are on sale at Denniston’s and Farrell Coy or can be obtained from the Presbytery or any member of the choir. (Entrance for a family with young children will cost €20.