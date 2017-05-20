New art installation for Granard church

For the past month, art and woodwork students from Transition Year and Fifth year have been busy designing and constructing an art installation for Saint Mary’s Church, Granard to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the dedication of the Church.

The installation is made from four timber framed perspex panels hinged together to form a life-sized rectangular cube and resembles stained glass. The panels were hand painted by the students and were influenced by the beautiful stained glass that is in the church itself.

The inspiration for this art installation came from the four elements: ‘Earth, Air, Fire and Water’ and how each element corresponds with a parable from the Bible.

It is a freestanding structure and can be viewed from all sides. The colours are transparent, allowing the sunlight to shine through and interact with the colours and designs.

It is lit from the inside representing the light of Christ and is consistent with the overall concept of ‘Renewal’ which is the theme for the 150th anniversary.

The installation is situated in the church porch and is Ardscoil Phádraig’s tribute to such an historic and joyous occasion.

We wish to thank Ms Mary Cooney (art teacher) and Mr James Breslin (woodwork teacher) for directing this project and for helping us assemble it in the church.

A special thank you to Rev Fr Simon Cadam (PP) and Sr Maeve Brady for their valuable input, thanks also to the Principal and staff of Ardscoil Phádraig, the parishoners of Granard and the wider community.

A sincere thank you to Ms. Carol Ann Toland and to Foamalite Ltd. for sponsoring the perspex panels.