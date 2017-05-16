Does Longford have what it takes to be Queen Maeve?

The Táin March is due to start on May 19 and will pass through Longford en-route to Louth. Each town along the way will have a Queen Maeve, and Longford is looking for its own Maeve and warriors to march across the county and steal the brown bull of Cooley.

Everyone is welcome to participate in the walk, which will pass through Clondra, Longford town, Ballinalee and Granard between May 20 and 25. For more information, contact Longford Tourism Office at info@longfordtourism.ie or call (043) 3342577.